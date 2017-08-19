West Ham growing frustrated with Carvalho negotiations

West Ham United are hoping that William Carvalho will be the final piece of their first-team puzzle this season if they can complete the signing of the 25-year-old defensive midfielder from Sporting Lisbon, although they are growing frustrated with the Portuguese side as they refuse to lower their asking price.





The Hammers have been very active during pre-season, making Marko Arnautovic their record signing and also adding great experience to their ranks in Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez.



Slaven Bilic now wants to add William Carvalho to his team who is capable of providing a solid unit in front of the defence, whilst allowing the more attacking minded players to express themselves.



West Ham claim that Carvalho has spoken of his desire to join the club, deeming that now is the time to leave Portugal to further his career, meaning that it is now just the case of agreeing a fee.



The Telegraph believes that the Premier League side have made, what they see as a sufficient, bid of £33.5 million, inclusive of add-ons, whilst Sporting Lisbon are stating that they would require a minimum offer of £39 million in order to cooperate.



West Ham are looking to sell Robert Snodgrass, who cost them just over £10 million in January, and will potentially use the money from that sale to land the signing of William Carvalho.



