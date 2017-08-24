Southampton to move for Bilel Hassaini

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino wants to bring in Ligue 2 starlet Bilel Hassaini from Nancy. The midfielder has already played for French international youth sides.





The Saints have already made two offers for Hassaini and both have been rejected, but now the South Coast club has officially made a renewed bid and the club is confident that Nancy will approve of their newest offer.



Hassaini is one of the finest young prospects in France and a number of teams have been tracking his progress, including Ligue 1 duo Bordeaux and Monaco. Southampton appears to be leading the race, however. Hassaini, confident on the wing or in the middle of midfield, adds much-needed versatility to Pellegrino's squad.



Southampton have matched Nancy's £750,000 valuation this morning and the player is now set to fly into England to discuss personal terms with the club.



Hassaini is not expected to be a member of the Saints' first team squad for this campaign and is considered a hot prospect for the future.

