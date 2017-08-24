Eden Hazard ready to push for Real Madrid move?

Belgium international Eden Hazard could make a surprise exit from Chelsea this summer amid the renewed interest from Real Madrid.

The European champions were linked with a potential move for the attacker in early June before he sustained an ankle fracture while training with his Belgium teammates on international duty.



Hazard has since recovered from his problem through a surgery, and he recently took part in a closed doors game for Chelsea against Queens Park Rangers' development squad.



According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are still looking to make a marquee signing with a deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe having reached a dead-end.



It is added that Hazard had made contact with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, and he could push for an exit, should they make a 'respectable offer' to Chelsea.



Hazard has won two Premier League titles during his five-year stay with the west London giants, and he has previously stated his ambition of lifting the Champions League title before thinking about a new challenge.

