Barcelona in contact with Chelsea winger, not Hazard

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Chelsea winger Willian after failing to do business with Liverpool for midfielder Philippe Coutinho .

The Catalan giants have had three bids knocked back for the Reds playmaker - with the latest being £118m, and they have now shifted their attention towards Brazilian compatriot Willian.



According to France Football, Barca officials are in contact with Willian to discuss the possibility of bringing him to Camp Nou before next week's transfer deadline.



The 29-year-old was used as a regular substitute from the bench last season owing to the brilliant form of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Pedro.



However, he has got a run in the starting lineup this term with Eden Hazard still working his way back to full fitness following an ankle injury in June.



Earlier this month, Willian had been the subject of a similar interest from Manchester United, but the Blues turned down the offer as the player remains an important part of Antonio Conte's plans.



Chelsea have previously accepted sizeable offers from China for the likes of Oscar and Ramires, but they will probably snub the approach from Barca as they have less time to bring in a replacement.

