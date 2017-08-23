Swansea complete deal for Sam Clucas

Swansea City have wrapped up a deal for Hull City star Sam Clucas for £16 million, according to a report in the Daily Star. The midfielder is considered one of the brightest prospects at the Tigers.





Swansea City have been moving very quickly to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson, who moved to Everton just last week on a £45 million transfer deal. Swansea are expected to be very active before the transfer window closes, with a loan move for Jack Wilshere of Arsenal a possibility.



The 26-year-old told reports after completing a move to the Swans: “I’ve seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me.”



Clucas has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Welsh club and is expected to be an important member of the club's first team this season.



Swansea will beat West Ham United to Clucas' signature.

