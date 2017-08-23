Tottenham finalise Davinson Sanchez deal

According to the Tottenham Hotspur official club site, Davinson Sanchez has wrapped up a move to the North London club. The Colombian defender will be available for this weekend's 3rd round of Premier League games.





The 21-year-old today completed a medical and received a work permit to play in England and subsequently Tottenham have paid around 30 million euros for the centre-back. Sanchez is expected to battle with the likes of Toby Alderweireld for a place in Spurs' starting lineup.



Tottenham are expected to sell Kevin Wimmer to Stoke City before the end of the transfer window and have therefore signed Sanchez as a replacement for the burly centre-back.



Davinson will wear the number 6 shirt for this season and will battle with Alderweireld for a starting position in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line up.



Spurs take on Burnley this weekend and Sanchez is expected to start from the bench, whilst manager Pochettino decides on Sanchez's potential contribution to the Tottenham first team.

