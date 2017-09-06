Chelsea, Manchester United after Liverpool contract rebel?

Chelsea and Manchester United could potentially compete for the services of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next year.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, and the Reds are yet to negotiate suitable terms with the midfielder.



Juventus were hot on the trail during the summer, and according to TuttoSport, the Reds may have to fend off further interest from Chelsea and United for the 23-year-old.



Can will be free to speak to the Bianconeri, in particular, at the turn of the year, but the Merseyside outfit have a huge task in hand to convince the German into an extension.



The Confederations Cup winner has been in splendid form for the Reds this season, and he has recently provided commanding performances in recent games against Hoffenheim and Arsenal.



In addition to his midfield role, Can can also feature in central defence and right-back, and his versatility appears to have attracted the attention of the Premier League pair.



The former Bayer Leverkusen man has scored nine goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2014.

