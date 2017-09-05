Arsene Wenger to hold showdown talks with Arsenal players

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly hold clear-the-air talks with his players once they return from the international break.

The Gunners boss endured a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last month, and this has already led to questions marks over their title aspirations.



Wenger was visibly livid speaking to his coaching staff following the embarrassing defeat at Anfield, and according to The Sun, he intends to hold showdown talks with his players.



The long-standing manager has previously told his backroom staff that he would have no qualms about dropping poor performers from the team after yet another average start to the season.



Arsenal return to Premier League action at home against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon after which they face off against Koln in the Europa League.



Wenger's side have got used to playing Champions League football over the past two decades, and they will have to adjust quickly to Europe's second competition which offers little turn-over time prior to a league game.

