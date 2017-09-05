News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Wenger says ruling Arsenal out of title race would be 'absolutely stupid'
Arsene Wenger is still confident that Arsenal have a strong enough squad to be in the title picture despite already losing two games.
Arsenal have started the new Premier League season horribly, only getting three points from a potential nine, losing games to Stoke and Liverpool. In total, they have conceded a whopping eight goals and only scored four, all of which came in the opening 4-3 win over Leicester.
The Gunners did not have a very successful transfer window either, signing only Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac. They lost a good number of players in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel Paulista, Kieran Gibbs and Yaya Sanogo. Joel Campbell and Carl Jenkinson have also left on loan.
Despite keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Arsenal still look extremely thin in the midfield and defensive positions. The defence is also clearly having difficulty adapting to the 3-5-2 formation as they have not kept a clean sheet yet this season.
With the Europa League set to be a taxing part of Arsenal's season, illustrated by Manchester United last season who finished sixth en route to winning the competition, many people have already ruled the Gunners out of the title race.
However, Arsene Wenger has refuted those views and claims his Arsenal side is still good enough to compete for the title.
Speaking on BeIN Sports, Wenger was quoted saying: "People make their minds up very quickly and you forget how good you are – much quicker than you think."
"It would be absolutely stupid to say today that we give up in the race for the championship. Let’s not forget, not one and a half months ago we won the FA Community Shield and the FA Cup in a very convincing way with the same players."
Arsenal host Bournemouth this weekend and will look to get back on track as fast as possible.
