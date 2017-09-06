Spurs, Chelsea failed with deadline-day bids for PSG full-back

London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were left disappointed in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier this summer.





Both clubs had approached for the Belgium international during the final day of the transfer window, but Les Parisiens clarified that the full-back was not for sale.



As a result, the Blues pursued the services of Davide Zappacosta from Torino prior to the transfer deadline whilst Spurs secured the signing of Meunier's fellow teammate Serge Aurier.



"Thomas was at the top of both Chelsea and Tottenham's wish lists, but PSG refused to let him go." a source is quoted as saying by The Sun.



Dani Alves has become the first-choice right-back since his free transfer from Juventus earlier in the year, but manager Unai Emery recently offered Meunier a start against Saint-Etienne.



The 26-year-old has also become a key contributor for Belgium having notched three goals and four assists in the 9-0 thumping of minnows Gibraltar.

