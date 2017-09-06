Manchester United to return for Real Madrid star?

anchester United could reportedly revive their pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale at the end of the 2017/18 season.





The Wales international was one of the prime targets to strengthen the United squad this summer, but a deal never materialised.



Los Blancos were not keen on losing Bale in the dying stages of the summer transfer window, but they have informed United that they would consider a significant bid next summer, The Sun claims.



Marco Asensio has turned down to be a huge hit during the initial phase of the La Liga season, and Bale's position is under threat with Isco also in good goalscoring form for club and country.



Bale, who has five years remaining on his contract, has constantly insisted that he is happy at the Bernabeu, but ultimately he could be lured to Old Trafford next year with the promise of a regular starting role.



The former Tottenham Hotspur ace has started both of Los Blancos' league games this term, but his position could be under question once Cristiano Ronaldo returns from his suspension.

