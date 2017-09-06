Ross Barkley included in Everton's Europa League squad

Ross Barkley has been included Everton's 27-man Europa League squad despite uncertainty over his contract situation.

The England international is currently recovering from a hamstring injury which will keep him out until December at least.



Barkley had the opportunity to join Chelsea on transfer deadline day, but he rejected their advances in order to step up his rehabilitation at Merseyside.



In a report covered by ESPN, the attacker's name has been included in the Toffees' list for the Europa League group stage where they take on Atalanta, Lyon and Apollon Limassol.



Meanwhile, there was also a surprise inclusion of Seamus Coleman who is still recovering from a broken leg sustained in a World Cup qualifier against Wales earlier this year.



Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas had been pushing for a return to Olympiacos on transfer deadline day, but he could now feature for Ronald Koeman in Europe alongside new signing Nikola Vlasic, who played against Everton for Hajduk Split in the Europa League playoff round.



Yannick Bolasie remains the only surprise exclusion from the squad, but Koeman is expected to ease him into his lineup following a serious knee injury.

