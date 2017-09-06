Jose Mourinho in no hurry to extend Manchester United contract

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has not given a thought of penning a fresh deal at Old Trafford. The Portuguese is currently in the second season of his three-year contract with the Europa League holders.





A recent report from The Express cited that Mourinho could be offered a new-and-improved contract after making a bright start to the campaign with the Red Devils.



Mourinho has never lasted for more than three seasons in his previous stints as manager, but he admits that he would like to remain in English football for the long-term.



"I don't think about it. I don't need a new contract to work to my limits. When I came to Chelsea in 2004 I never thought to stay for 20 years. Never. When I went to Italy I always had in mind I had to go to Spain. If in this moment now you ask me can I go to France or to Germany, I say, 'Why not? Why not?'," he told The Times.



"But I'm in a different moment in my career now. I always had Spain and Italy [as places where he hoped to manage], but England is my passion and at this moment I can say I would like to stay many years."



Mourinho guided the Red Devils to an EFL Cup and Europa League double during his maiden season at the Theatre of Dreams and he is now eyeing the big prize in the Premier League and Champions League.



Manchester United have clinched three wins in as many games at the start of the season, and the upcoming set of fixtures could give a clear indication whether the club are indeed favourites to secure the English crown.

