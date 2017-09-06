Philippe Coutinho to refuse to play in the Champions League

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho will reportedly refuse to participate in this season's Champions League with Liverpool.





The 25-year-old had been the subject of strong interest from Barcelona during the summer transfer window, but they failed to convince the Reds to accept a club-record fee for his sale.



The decision is said to have not gone well with Coutinho, who had submitted a transfer request earlier last month in order to push through a move to Camp Nou.



Coutinho is due to return to Liverpool following his international exploits for Brazil, and according to Sport, the playmaker will reveal his intention of not representing Liverpool in Europe.



Barcelona could probably return for his services at the turn of the year, and Coutinho wants to avoid being cup-tied by taking the playing field for Jurgen Klopp's side.



Coutinho has not featured for Liverpool since the start of the campaign with Klopp stressing that the attacker was suffering from a back problem last month.









