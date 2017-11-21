Barcelona confident of signing Arsenal attacker for £17m in January

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly confident of luring Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil from the Emirates during the January transfer window.

The Germany international has just seven months of his existing contract and the Gunners have the option of selling him in the New Year or lose him on a free next summer.



A recent report from Don Balon suggested that Barcelona could offer Andre Gomes in a potential swap deal for the World Cup winner, but according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are only eyeing a straight cash move.



It is added that Barca have begun negotiations with Ozil's representative Erkut Sogut, and they are confident that they can pursue the German for around £17m in January.



The 29-year-old has received regular criticism for his poor workrate on the playing field, but he managed to silence his doubters last weekend as he put in a man-of-the-match display in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

