Manchester United reward defender with one-year bumper extension

Manchester United have reportedly activated an extension clause in Ashley Young 's contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019.

The 32-year-old was strongly linked with an exit earlier in the summer after he was ignored by Jose Mourinho for most of the previous campaign.



However, the veteran has found a renewed vigour this term, and he is currently the preferred left-back for the Premier League duties.



According to The Mirror, the Mancunian giants have rewarded Young with a year's extension while sticking with the £130,000-a-week package, he currently earns.



Young's form has earned him plaudits from several pundits and former players, and he recently earned a call-up to the England side after a four-year absence.



The former Aston Villa man has started in eight of United's 12 league outings this season, and his impressive showing has kept the likes of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian on the bench.





