Willian responds to Chelsea exit speculation

Chelsea forward Willian has denied suggestions that he is in talks with Palmeiras over a potential return to Brazil.

The 29-year-old has managed just six Premier League starts under Antonio Conte, and this recently led to reports that he could pursue a winter move to his homeland.



However, while responding to his Twitter followers, the Brazilian stressed that he has no plans of making the switch - deeming the talk as speculation.



"Sorry, but I'm not negotiating with Palmeiras and my agent has received no contact from the club. I have no plans to return to Brazil right now. This is nothing but speculation," he wrote on his official Twitter account.



Chelsea have made the 11-hour trip to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag in the Champions League, and the game could present Willian with just his second start of the season in Europe.



Following the midweek clash, the Blues face a testing trip against Liverpool at Anfield, Conte will want to keep some of his main players afresh for the weekend clash.

