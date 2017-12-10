Philippe Coutinho wants Barcelona promise from Liverpool

Brazil international Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants assurances that Liverpool that they will permit his proposed sale to Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

The versatile attacker was desperate to seal a move to Camp Nou in the summer, and he had gone to the extent of handing in a transfer request which the Reds' hierarchy rebuffed.



Ernesto Valverde's side had three separate bids knocked back for Coutinho during the summer, and they are alleged to be preparing a fresh attempt for his services in the New Year.



According to The Mirror, Coutinho is prepared to remain fully committed to the Merseyside giants this season, provided he is guaranteed his dream move to Barcelona next summer.



Coutinho has been in red-hot form for the Reds of late, and he recently popped up with a hat-trick in the 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow in the final Champions League group game.



The former Inter Milan ace has contributed nine goals and six assists in just 14 appearances across all competitions. He is expected to feature in a midfield role when Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby this afternoon.

