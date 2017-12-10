Olivier Giroud wants Arsenal loan exit in January

France international Olivier Giroud is prepared to push for a temporary deal away from Arsenal in January in order to maintain his place in Didier Deschamps ' squad.

The 31-year-old has been limited to starts in the Cup competitions this term with Arsene Wenger preferring Alexandre Lacazette as the main centre-forward for the Premier League.



According to The Mirror, the former Montpellier ace is weighing up a winter move away from the Emirates with his World Cup place with Les Bleus potentially at risk.



However, the Frenchman is eyeing a switch within the English capital, and it is suggested that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are among the contenders to pursue a short-term loan for his services.



Giroud had been the subject of a £40m bid from Everton last summer, but he opted to snub their advances as a sign of his loyalty towards the north London club.



He is currently a regular starter for France alongside Antoine Griezmann upfront, but still remains worried about his World Cup spot with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kevin Gameiro and Lacazette in impressive touch this term.

