Thibaut Courtois talks on his Chelsea future

Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he has 'no reason' to decide against signing a fresh contract with Chelsea. The 25-year-old is currently contracted to the English champions until the summer of 2019.

Courtois has already turned down a contract offer with the Blues in May, and the Evening Standard previously reported that he could continue his standoff unless his £200,000-a-week wage demands are met.



However, in an interview with VTM Stadion, the goalkeeper has hinted that he could be prepared to sign a long-term contract despite missing his children, who are currently residing in Madrid.



"I want to take my time. Of course there’s the situation with my children, but I’m happy here. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign a new deal. There’s no pressure. I want to have an agreement before the end of the season. With Chelsea, normally," he said.



Courtois was on the wrong side of a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday, but there was not much he could have done with Marko Arnautovic's winner in just the sixth minute of the game.



Chelsea are currently 11 points behind Manchester City in the standings, having played an extra game, and Antonio Conte has already admitted that it is 'impossible' to retain the Premier League title.

