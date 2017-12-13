Paul Pogba makes Real Madrid transfer revelation

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he had the option to join Real Madrid prior to sealing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

The France international was the main attraction during the summer of 2016 after the Red Devils spent a then world-record fee of £89.3m to lure him from Turin.



Pogba has since been a regular at the heart of United's midfield, although his playing time has significantly reduced this term owing to a hamstring injury followed by a suspension.



Speaking on the 'Beyond the Pitch' podcast, the Frenchman said that the European champions were interested in his signature, but his heart was set on securing a switch back to United.



He said: "My heart told me to come back. To be honest, I'm being honest with you, Real Madrid came to me and I was thinking to go there, and I was thinking to go to Manchester United too."



"But I always felt it in my heart - my heart told me to come back here. I don't know why, I didn't know what was going to happen, but I did it, and I don't regret. I never regret my choice."



Pogba has made a vast improvement on his showing since the start of the current campaign, and he has contributed six assists and three goals in the space of just 11 matches.



The 24-year-old received a straight-red card for his nasty challenge on Hector Bellerin earlier this month, and as a result, he won't take the playing field until the League Cup quarter-final versus Bristol City scheduled a week on Wednesday.

