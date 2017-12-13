Jose Mourinho provides injury update on defensive duo ahead of Bournemouth clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has updated on the fitness of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones prior to Wednesday night's Premier League clash versus Bournemouth.

Rojo sustained a nasty cut on his head after a clash with David Silva in the Manchester City, and this saw him being replaced by Victor Lindelof midway through the 2-1 defeat.



Jones, on the other hand, was unused by Jose Mourinho, but the 54-year-old has hinted that the Englishman could make his first appearance in over a month this evening.



Speaking to MUTV, Mourinho said: "He's [Rojo] a brave guy. I don't know how he is - let's see if he can be ready for the match. But if he's not ready, we have other alternatives to play."



He added on Jones: "Phil Jones was already on the bench at the weekend. The injury is behind him and hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the games."



United have been hampered by injuries in the midfield and defensive department this campaign, and this has seen them struggle versus the elite clubs, where Mourinho has utilised a safety-first approach.



The Mancunian giants are currently 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the title race, and they require a perfect record through the remaining games during the festive period, if they are to capitalise on any setbacks for Manchester City, who for now look clear favourites for the English crown.





