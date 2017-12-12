Valencia enter race to sign Liverpool striker

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a potential winter target for Valencia, who have made a strong start to their La Liga season.

Los Che are just five points adrift of leaders Barcelona in second spot, and they are keen to strengthen their forward ranks further in the New Year in order to maintain their top-four position through the campaign.



Earlier last week, Real Betis had been strongly linked with an approach for the England international, but according to The Mail, they will now have to compete with their Spanish counterparts for the former Chelsea ace.



Jurgen Klopp's side are unlikely to entertain the permanent sale of Sturridge in the New Year, but there is the possibility of a short-term move abroad with the striker in desperate need of gametime to push for a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.



The likes of Tammy Abraham were preferred ahead of Sturridge during the last set of international friendlies, and the 28-year-old needs to earn regular football in the second half of the season in order to earn the right to feature in his second World Cup.

