Manchester United planning winter approach for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a winter bid for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic amid the uncertainty over the future of Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international has shown no signs of extending his United contract beyond June 2018, and he could potentially leave the club in January or at the end of the campaign.



As a result, United have intensified their search for a new recruit with former Inter Milan star Mateo Kovacic on their shortlist for the New Year. The Croatia international has been used sparingly at Real Madrid owing to an injury, but the European champions could be willing to discuss a potential sale next month.



According to Don Balon, United are likely to make an approach for the 23-year-old, and they are hoping that a fee of around £27m is sufficient to lure him to Old Trafford. Kovacic has notched three goals in over 80 appearances for Real Madrid since his arrival from Inter Milan during the summer of 2015.

