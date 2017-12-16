Antonio Conte emerges as a surprise contender for Real Madrid job

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as a potential candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

Zidane helped Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League success during the previous campaign, but his future remains a topic of discussion.



Real Madrid are currently eight points off Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight, whilst they only finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in Europe's premier competition.



According to The Sun, Conte is one of the key names in Los Blancos' shortlist to replace Zidane, who could be axed from the head coach position in the summer.



Likewise Zidane, Conte guided the Blues to their fifth Premier League title last term, but his position is far from assured next season amid suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti could take over the reigns.



Conte is said to have had a dispute with the club's hierarchy regarding the transfer business, and the failure to deliver some kind of silverware may end his tenure with the west London giants.

