Manchester United make surprise enquiry for Chelsea attacker

Manchester United have reportedly made an initial approach to pursue Brazilian winger Willian during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old was a favourite under Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese was in charge at Stamford Bridge, and the attacker has previously revealed that United tried to pursue his services last summer.



Willian has been ever-present in the Blues' Premier League campaign featuring in all 17 league games this term, but only eight of them have been starts.



According to The Mail, the Red Devils have made an enquiry for the Brazil international, but the Blues are said to be reluctant to offload the attacker halfway through the season.



However, the report suggests that the Premier League holders could be tempted to sell, should their rivals place an 'extraordinary offer' for the 2015/16 Blues Player of the Year.



Willian has not shown any intention of leaving Stamford Bridge in the New Year, and he recently said that he is 'very happy' in west London despite his reduced playing time.

