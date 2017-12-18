Sergej Milinkovic-Savic responds to Manchester United transfer talk

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has stressed that he is happy to ply his trade in the Serie A amid the reported interest from Premier League side Manchester United.

The Serbia international has emerged as one of the hottest properties in the Italian league owing to a string of promising performances from the heart of Lazio's midfield.



A recent report from Calciomercato cited that United are keeping a close watch on the box-to-box midfielder, who is being seen as a potential replacement for contract rebel Marouane Fellaini.



However, in an interview with Mediaset Premium, the Serbian has distanced himself from the speculation citing that he does not care about the impending interest, he said: "I play for Lazio and I don't care who came to watch me. I play for Lazio and I am happy here."



Aside from United, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Serbian, who is currently valued in excess of £90m. He is currently contracted to Lazio until 2022.

