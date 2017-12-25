Barcelona attacker set to snub Arsenal for Turkey switch

Barcelona forward Arda Turan is reportedly set to shun advances from Arsenal to join Turkish champions Besiktas during the winter transfer window.





The 30-year-old is expected to pursue a fresh challenge away from Camp Nou in the New Year after having failed to make a single appearance for Barcelona since Ernesto Valverde took over the reigns in the summer.



A number of high-profile clubs including Arsenal were recently alleged to have held talks with the Turk, but according to Turkish-Football, the winger is seemingly close to sealing a return to the Super Lig.



The former Galatasaray man is said to have already made contact with Turkish champions Besiktas, and he could put pen to paper on a long-term deal in the coming days.



Senol Gunes' side are six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir at the halfway stage of their domestic campaign, while they are still alive in the Champions League where they face Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

