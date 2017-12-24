Antonio Conte has no reason to explain Michy Batshuayi's exclusion

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he has not regrets over starting Michy Batshuayi from the bench during Saturday's goalless draw versus Everton.





The Italian coach went with the combination of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian upfront after Alvaro Morata was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in domestic competitions in the League Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth.



Despite creating a handful of scoring opportunities, the Blues were not able to find a way past the Toffees' backline, though Michy Batshuayi came onto the field during the final quarter of the game.



Conte has been questioned on numerous occasions regarding Batshuayi's exclusion from the first XI, and speaking to reporters, he stressed that he has nothing to explain over the situation.



"There's nothing to explain. I decided to play with Hazard, Willian and Pedro. It's not the first time. I have to make the best decision for my team. I think today I took the best decision," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Batshuayi, who has been linked with a loan exit from Stamford Bridge, has contributed seven goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this term..

