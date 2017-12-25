Arsenal could sell Alexis Sanchez in January amid doubts over his commitment

Arsenal are reportedly considering offloading Alexis Sanchez in January rather than letting him leave on a Bosman at the end of the season.





The Chile international has snubbed talks over a contract extension with the Gunners, and he is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, if required.



According to The Mail, the Gunners' hierarchy are concerned by the attacker's lack of effort on the playing field, and they could be prepared to sell him next month for a £35m fee.



Long-time admirers Manchester City are likely to retain their interest in Sanchez after a failed summer approach, but they could be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain, who may offer Julian Draxler in a part-exchange deal.



Sanchez netted his fifth goal of the Premier League campaign last Friday as the Gunners secured a 3-3 draw versus Liverpool, despite being second-best for most of the game.



Arsenal are currently sixth in the league standings with 34 points, one adrift of Liverpool, who are currently occupying the final Champions League spot.

