Marouane Fellaini makes decision on his Manchester United future

Belgium international Marouane Fellaini is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United in either January or at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have not held contract negotiations with the 30-year-old since September, and The Express understands that the midfielder is keen to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere



It is added that the former Evertonian has received a potential bumper contract from China, although United are likely to make the final decision on his future next month.



United boss Jose Mourinho has publicly stated his desire to keep Fellaini at the club, and he could potentially risk the Belgian for the final six months of his contract, should there be no progress on his extension.



Fellaini has been struggling with a knee injury since October, and he recently aggravated the same problem which sees him sidelined until the New Year at the least.



Despite his recent absence, the Belgian has enjoyed one of his best seasons in the Manchester United shirt, and he has contributed four goals across all competitions.

