Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur linked with Manchester United outcast

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as potential contenders to sign Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the January transfer window.

The Armenia international has endured a dreadful spell since the last international break with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata preferred ahead of him for the number 10 role.



According to The Express, United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to offload the 28-year-old in the New Year owing to his inability to influence play over the past few months.



Former club Borussia Dortmund have already approached regarding a temporary deal for the attacker, but The Express claims that the Armenian would prefer staying put in the Premier League instead.



It is added that Mkhitaryan would prefer a switch to the English capital with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal deemed as potential contenders for his services.



Arsene Wenger's side had expressed a keen interest in Mkhitaryan prior to his Old Trafford move in 2016, and he could be seen as a future replacement for Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil, both of whom have just six months left on their contracts.

