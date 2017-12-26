Marouane Fellaini reveals new contract offer from Manchester United

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini has revealed a new contract offer from Manchester United, although he has yet to decide on whether to extend his stay.

The 30-year-old, who is currently nursing a knee injury, has just six months left on his existing deal, and this has spread speculation over his future ahead of the winter transfer window.



Fellaini has most recently been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, but he has still received a proposed extension at Old Trafford beyond the summer.



Speaking to Belgian outlet HUMO, he said: "Man United made me a contract proposal and I think they will make another one. I don’t know yet if I’ll accept it – we will see. We [me and Mourinho] talked about it. The coach is someone who respects the decisions of his players."



Fellaini has vastly improved on his performances this campaign, and he was one of United's standout players in the early part of the season, where he contributed four goals in the space of eight games.



Since then, he has been in-and-out of matchday squads owing to his injury concern, and he is expected to play no part for Manchester United until the turn of the year.



Turkish giants Besiktas are also said to have approached Fellaini over a pre-contract agreement, and the Belgian is likely to take his time to decide on his next move with regular gametime no longer an assurance at United.

