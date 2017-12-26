Naby Keita to push through winter Liverpool move?

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly keen on pushing through a move to Liverpool during the winter transfer window. The Reds already have a deal in place which would see him move to Anfield at the end of the season.





According to The Mirror, Keita is eyeing a potential switch to Merseyside in January with Leipzig out of the Champions League, whilst their chances of beating Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga crown are far-fetched.



Jurgen Klopp's side have already agreed to trigger his £48m release clause on top of a premium in six months' time, but the enforcer's intention could alert the club's hierarchy, though they may have to increase the overall package.



Reds boss Klopp was questioned about an advanced deal for Keita earlier this month, but he appeared to dismiss the chances stating that Leipzig would not want to lose the midfielder until June.



Liverpool have had a steady season in the English top-flight, and they are currently occupying the fourth position in the standings, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

