Watford plot moves for Premier League outcasts

Premier League side Watford are plotting a double raid on Luke Shaw and Theo Walcott from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively next month.





The Hornets started the campaign in fine form under Marco Silva, and they were at one point in contention for the Champions League places.



However, their form has nosedived over the past few months, and Silva is eyeing potential reinforcements to halt the club's downslide in the table.



According to The Star, both Shaw and Walcott are on the radar of Hornets after having fallen out-of-favour at their respective clubs this campaign.



Shaw has managed just one Premier League start all season, and he is currently behind Ashley Young in the pecking order for United at left-back.



Meanwhile, Walcott is still searching for his first league start of the campaign, but he has proved a valuable player for the Gunners in the Cup competitions.



Both players are currently out of contention for the England setup, and switch to Silva's side could enhance their chances of a comeback prior to next summer's World Cup.



Watford are winless in the last seven league games, and they are currently 10th in the standings with 22 points. Their discipline has been a concern of late with three sending offs in four matches.

