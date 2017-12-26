Borussia Dortmund CEO responds to Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer link

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed the prospect of re-signing former player Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United next month.

The Armenia international has seen his form dip over the course of the season, and he is currently on the fringes of the first-team with no starts since November 5.



A recent report from BBC cited that Dortmund could consider reacquiring the services of Mkhitaryan in the near future, but Watzke has stressed a reunion is highly unlikely.



"I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else. That’s why his return is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination," he is quoted as saying by Bild am Sonntag.



United are said to have placed a £35m price tag on Mkhitaryan's head, and this has proved a tad too steep for Dortmund, who normally try to pursue bargain deals.



Nevertheless, Mkhitaryan could receive offers elsewhere with London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal recently emerging as potential candidates for his signature.



Mkhitaryan started the season in a purple patch with five assists in three top-flight matches, but he has notched just a single goal in the 10 games which have followed.

