Alexis Sanchez agrees £14m package with Manchester United

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly agreed on a £14m contract package with Manchester United ahead of his proposed switch to Old Trafford.





The Chile international has been heavily tipped to join the Red Devils this month despite Manchester City being his main suitors for most of the summer.



According to The Telegraph, the 29-year-old has finalised terms over a four-and-a-half year deal with United, which would pocket him around £270,000-a-week after tax.



However, the club have yet to finalise an agreement with Arsenal as they wait upon the response of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who remains key to sorting out the move.



The north London side have been offered the Armenian in a potential swap deal for Sanchez this month, and any deal hinges on the final decision of Mkhitaryan.



Mkhitaryan is currently said to be pushing for a move to ex-club Borussia Dortmund whilst he is also reluctant to take a paycut, if he is to make the switch to north London.

