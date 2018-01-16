Antonio Conte confirms Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas won't play against Norwich City

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that first-team duo Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas won't feature in the FA Cup replay against Norwich City on Wednesday night as they are recovering from minor injuries.





Cahill pulled up in the 33rd-minute of the goalless Premier League draw versus Leicester City last weekend whilst Cesc Fabregas followed shortly after he was substituted before the half-time break.



Speaking in his pre-match press-conference, Conte stressed that he would not risk the likes of Cahill and Fabregas for the Cup outing as they look to make a quick return from their respective injuries.



He said, via The Mirror: "Cahill, but his problem is not so serious. A muscular problem. Cesc had a little problem in his hamstring and is not available for tomorrow's game."



The Blues have a key League Cup semi-final second-leg versus Arsenal next week, and Conte will have one eye on the competition whilst making his selection for tomorrow's game.



Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata looked fatigued during the recent outing versus Leicester and the likes of Pedro and Willian could get the nod in the starting lineup versus Norwich.

