Henrikh Mkhitaryan closing in on Arsenal move

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reportedly made his mind up to join Arsenal in a straight-exchange deal involving Alexis Sanchez .

Super-agent Mino Raiola had recently suggested that the Armenia international was stalling on the proposed move as he still has more to offer to the Old Trafford outfit.



However, according to The Mail, the 28-year-old is now prepared to give a go-ahead to the move as he believes his chances of playing time are limited under Jose Mourinho. Mkhitaryan is still eyeing a decent increase on his current £140,000-a-week wages, and this could potentially hold up the deal for a bit longer.



Meanwhile, The Armenian could potentially be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month with the Gunners having started initial negotiations for his signature.



Aubameyang has had plenty of disciplinary issues of late, but he is still highly-sought after by Arsenal, who are trying to finalise the deal with the influence of new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

