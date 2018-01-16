Manchester United close to agreeing fresh contract with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United are reportedly close to announcing a new long-term deal for manager Jose Mourinho . The Portuguese tactician joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016, and he has since guided the club to EFL Cup and Europa League success.





According to BBC Sport, talks have progressed well between the club and Mourinho, who has agreed to a fresh two-year extension on his previous contract due to expire in 2019.



The report adds that the deal will also include a 12-month extension clause which would enable United prolong his stay until the summer of 2022, if required.



Mourinho has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain on numerous occasions this campaign, but the speculation over his future is likely to cease with the Portuguese set to sign a new contract in the coming days.



Manchester United are currently alive across three fronts this term, and Mourinho would surely be targeting the FA Cup in order to attain some silverware for the club's cabinet.

