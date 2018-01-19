Chelsea boss confirms Ross Barkley's involvement versus Brighton

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Ross Barkley will be part of the matchday squad when the Blues take on Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's early kick-off at the Falmer Stadium.

The England international joined the Blues from Everton in a £15m deal earlier this month, and he has since been stepping up his fitness from a hamstring injury.



Barkley was termed ineligible to feature in the FA Cup replay versus Norwich City in midweek, but Conte has now confirmed that the 24-year-old could feature on the bench versus Brighton this weekend.



"I think Ross is in a good physical condition. Yesterday he played 70 minutes. Tomorrow he is in the squad and comes with us," he said in his press conference, via The Mirror.



"I don't know if during the game I decide to give him the chance to play or wait, or if the game doesn't ask this type of situation. He has to work with us in our idea. Now he is in the squad."



Chelsea have an important League Cup semi-final second leg versus Arsenal on Wednesday night, and Conte will hope that his side find the breakthrough early against Brighton to make a couple of early substitutions.



The reigning champions are currently clinging onto the final Champions League spot, and they can not afford to drop any further points with Tottenham Hotspur just three points behind them.

