Burnley reach agreement to sign Aaron Lennon

Burnley have reportedly been given permission to discuss personal terms with Aaron Lennon after they agreed on a transfer package with Everton.





The 30-year-old has featured in all nine games under Sam Allardyce this term, but the Toffees have still decided to cash in on his services following the £20m arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.



According to Sky Sports News, the Clarets have successfully decided a transfer agreement for the England international, and he will now finalise undergo a medical and finalise contractual terms over a switch.



Lennon, who has previously been linked with Newcastle United, will end his Everton career with 63 appearances across all competitions, where he has contributed seven goals.



Burnley have already signed Georges-Kevin N'Koudou earlier in the transfer window, and Sean Dyche appears keen on resurrecting the club's league form, which has been woeful of late.



The Lancashire outfit are winless in the last six Premier League outings, and they face a stiff challenge this weekend with an in-form Manchester United due to make the short trip to Turf Moor.

