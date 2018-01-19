News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Tottenham boss responds to Chelsea's interest in Fernando Llorente
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the ongoing speculation linking Fernando Llorente with a switch to Chelsea.
The Spain international had attracted interest from both Spurs and the Blues in the summer, but he ultimately decided to join the north London side from Swansea City.
Since then, he has managed just three starts in the Premier League and Champions League, and The Independent recently suggested that Conte could make a fresh attempt to pursue his former player.
In the lead-up to the Southampton game, Pochettino described the story as 'just a rumour' whilst citing that the Spaniard would be staying put at the Wembley Stadium.
"That is a rumour. I didn't hear anything official. Nobody said anything to me about it. That is just a rumour that I hear from the media, nothing official," he told reporters, via The Mirror.
Conte is desperate to add a new marksman to his ranks this month, but the club's pursuit of Andy Carroll appears to have reached a deadend after the West Ham United striker suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle.
Chelsea news
Tottenham boss responds to Chelsea's interest in Fernando Llorente
Antonio Conte confirms double injury blow ahead of Brighton clash
Tottenham Hotspur news
Tottenham boss responds to Chelsea's interest in Fernando Llorente
Tottenham plan to hijack move for Manchester United target
West Ham news
Andy Carroll open to sealing dream Chelsea move
West Ham to make bid for Marouane Fellaini
Southampton news
Antonio Conte admits Chelsea wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk
Manchester United lose another defender for Everton game
Swansea City news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Firmino and Mane start
West Ham chasing Alfie Mawson