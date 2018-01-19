Tottenham boss responds to Chelsea's interest in Fernando Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the ongoing speculation linking Fernando Llorente with a switch to Chelsea.





The Spain international had attracted interest from both Spurs and the Blues in the summer, but he ultimately decided to join the north London side from Swansea City.



Since then, he has managed just three starts in the Premier League and Champions League, and The Independent recently suggested that Conte could make a fresh attempt to pursue his former player.



In the lead-up to the Southampton game, Pochettino described the story as 'just a rumour' whilst citing that the Spaniard would be staying put at the Wembley Stadium.



"That is a rumour. I didn't hear anything official. Nobody said anything to me about it. That is just a rumour that I hear from the media, nothing official," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Conte is desperate to add a new marksman to his ranks this month, but the club's pursuit of Andy Carroll appears to have reached a deadend after the West Ham United striker suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle.

