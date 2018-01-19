Antonio Conte confirms double injury blow ahead of Brighton clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that first-team duo Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will play no part during Saturday's Premier League outing at Brighton & Hove Albion .





The pair sustained hamstring injuries during the goalless draw versus Leicester City last weekend, and they have since missed the FA Cup third-round replay versus Norwich City, which the Blues won on penalties.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Conte confirmed that the duo are certainly out for the encounter, he said via Evening Standard: "Cahill and Fabregas are out. I have to check a couple of other situations for tomorrow's game."



The Blues are winless in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and Conte has attributed to their lean streak to fatigue which appears to have affected a number of first-team players including Eden Hazard.



Despite this, Conte will want a strong response from whichever team he picks as the club are now hanging onto fourth spot ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who are three points behind.

