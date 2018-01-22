Alexis Sanchez pictured in a Manchester United shirt ahead of official confirmation

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in the next 24 hours after he underwent a successful medical and had a photoshoot in the Red Devils shirt.

The Chile international has taken the iconic number 7 shirt with the Mancunian giants, and he is expected to become the Premier League's highest earner on a reported four-and-a-half year contract.



Both Mkhitaryan and Sanchez had travelled to their future clubs to undergo the necessary formalities, and the picture of the latter has now emerged in the United kit.



Despite this, both deals are likely to be delayed for a while as they require their respective work permits to be ratified by the clubs, given they are both registered as non-EU players.



Sanchez is likely to make his United debut during Friday night's FA Cup tie versus Yeovil Town whilst Mkhitaryan may have to wait a week on Tuesday for the league clash versus Swansea City.





