Chelsea interested in loaning Leicester City striker?

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a potential loan move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. The Algeria international has received limited gametime at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy preferred ahead of him for the centre forward position.

The Blues have stepped up their pursuit for a tall targetman this month, and they have been associated with the likes of Peter Crouch and Andy Carroll, though the latter has been sidelined with a hairline ankle fracture.



According to The Times, the west London giants are considering a temporary deal for Slimani, who has been identified as a potential target to take up the targetman role.



Michy Batshuayi has been the regular substitute for Alvaro Morata from the bench this term, but Antonio Conte is seemingly prepared to loan him out for the rest of the campaign.



Batshuayi is currently of strong interest to Spanish side Sevilla, but the Blues are also considering offering him in a part-exchange deal involving AS Roma's Edin Dzeko this month.

