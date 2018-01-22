Manchester City identify Real Madrid ace as top target after missing out on Sanchez

Manchester City could reportedly lodge a summer attempt to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio after missing out on the services of Alexis Sanchez , who has finalised his move to Manchester United this month.





Pep Guardiola had sought a reunion with Sanchez earlier in the transfer window, but the club's efforts were dented by the Red Devils, who hijacked the deal at the final hurdle with the promise of a significant wage hike.



According to Don Balon, City will now wait until the summer to bolster their squad, and Asensio is now the prime candidate in their shortlist to strengthen the attackfront.



Barring his early promise, the Spain international has struggled for consistency, similarly to many other Los Blancos players, and it is suggested that manager Zinedine Zidane could opt for a squad overhaul in the summer.



Nevertheless, City will have to break their transfer record with Asensio likely to cost a minimum fee of at least £88m during the summer transfer window.



Manchester City are currently 12 points ahead of rivals United in the standings, and they look on course to claim their third Premier League title, barring a late collapse.





