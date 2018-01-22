Real Madrid open to future Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are prepared to sanction the sale of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer amid interest from both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portugal international is currently said to be unsatisfied with the club's progress in the Spanish La Liga whilst he still has issues regarding the tax evasion case on him earlier in the summer.



According to Yahoo! Sport, Los Blancos could be prepared to cut ties with the former Sporting graduate with ex-club Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain among the main contenders for his services.



The report goes on to suggest that Les Parisiens have the advantage over Jose Mourinho's side as they are capable of matching the Portuguese's wage demands whilst also providing a platform to win trophies.



Zinedine Zidane's side are likely to end their association with several other players in the summer following their average run of form in the Spanish La Liga, which sees them 19 points off leaders Barcelona, with a game in hand.



Real Madrid are expected to command a transfer fee in excess of £100m for the Euro 2016 winner, who has netted over 420 times for the club at an average of just over one goal per game.

