AS Roma register interest in Manchester United defender

Serie A giants AS Roma have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian this month. The 28-year-old has fallen out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho this term, and has been left out of the last two matchday squads.





According to The Mirror, the Giallorossi are planning to fend off interest from the likes of AC Milan and Juventus by lodging a formal approach for the versatile defender.



However, they are said to be only interested in a temporary deal for the Italy international with an obligation for a permanent £17m at the end of the campaign.



Darmian, who has appeared 36 times for his national side, joined the Mancunian giants in the summer of 2015 following spells in Italy with AC Milan, Palermo and Torino.



He has found himself behind the likes of Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof for the right-back spot and it has been a similar case on the other side with Luke Shaw and Ashley Young ahead of him in the preference list.

