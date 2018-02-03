Tottenham chasing Jack Wilshere?

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a shock target for Premier League rivals Tottenham. According to a report on Saturday afternoon, the out of contract England international has yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the Emirates and is now ready to make a move across North London to the Gunners' bitter rivals.





It will not be the first time in history that a player has swapped between the two sides, with Spurs' former captain Sol Campbell switching White Hart Lane for Arsenal previously.



However it is understood that Tottenham have not yet opened talks for Wilshere as Premier League rules dictate that domestic clubs cannot discuss terms with players until their contract expires.



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Wilshere and recent form has caught the eye of many of the Premier League's top clubs and Spurs are seemingly on high alert.



It is understood that Wilshere has been offered a four year deal at Arsenal but has yet to have agreed terms as he is seeking assurances that he will be a regular first team player at the Emirates.

